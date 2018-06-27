Lakers' Stephaun Branch: Headed to summer league with Lakers

Branch will play for the Lakers' summer league team.

Branch went undrafted out of West Georgia in 2017 and went on to play this past season in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers. In 50 games, Branch averaged 10.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.4 steals across 21.5 minutes. Considering it was the Lakers' affiliate, they've already gotten a glimpse of what Branch can do, though he'll still be brought in for summer league for another showing in front of the coaching staff. Branch faces long odds to land a roster spot, let alone a training camp invite.