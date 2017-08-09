Zimmerman signed a partially-guaranteed training camp deal with the Lakers on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Zimmerman, who played in only 19 games for the Magic during the 2016-17 season, was waived by the team in early July after they were seemingly disappointed by his Orlando Summer League performances. He saw just 108 total minutes last year, recording 23 points, 35 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and two steals while shooting an abysmal 32.3 percent from the field. The 7-footer is seemingly a longshot to make the Lakers' final roster considering the team's impressive center depth of Brook Lopez and Ivica Zubac, but it's possible he'll end up with the Lakers' G-League affiliate when things are said and done.