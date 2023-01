Brown signed a 10-day contract with the Lakers on Friday, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Brown appeared in 49 games with the Mavericks last season but has been biding his time in the G League in 2022-23 awaiting another chance with the Lakers. He could see some time on the floor in the coming contests with the wing spot thinned out by injuries. Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, he will be available to make his season debut Friday versus the Hawks.