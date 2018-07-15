Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Another strong shooting effort Sunday
Mykhailiuk finished with 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes during the Lakers' 101-78 win over the Pistons in a Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinal-round contest Sunday.
The rookie has consistently turned heads in Las Vegas, with Sunday's stellar effort the latest example. Mykhailiuk was already averaging 14.0 points (on 48.0 percent shooting), 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 23.8 minutes over four games heading into Sunday's action, and partly due to his production against the Pistons, he'll have additional opportunity to continue impressing in summer league play during the semifinal round.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...