Mykhailiuk finished with 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes during the Lakers' 101-78 win over the Pistons in a Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinal-round contest Sunday.

The rookie has consistently turned heads in Las Vegas, with Sunday's stellar effort the latest example. Mykhailiuk was already averaging 14.0 points (on 48.0 percent shooting), 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 23.8 minutes over four games heading into Sunday's action, and partly due to his production against the Pistons, he'll have additional opportunity to continue impressing in summer league play during the semifinal round.