Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Best game of preseason in win
Mykhailiuk generated 22 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and one rebound across 32 minutes in the Lakers' 119-105 preseason win over the Warriors on Friday.
Mykhailiuk had been unable to carry over any momentum from a stellar summer league stint into the preseason until Friday, when he exploded for a team-high scoring total off the bench. The 2018 second-round pick drained 44.4 percent of his preseason-high number of shot attempts, as he flashed the aggressiveness that led to him averaging 16.6 points on 48.0 percent shooting over seven contests in Las Vegas. Despite the fact he carries plenty of upside, Mykhailiuk doesn't figure to have the opportunity for much playing time at the NBA level during his rookie campaign, and he's likely to instead continue his development in the G-League.
