Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Continues impressive play Sunday
Mykhailiuk finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes during Sunday's 69-60 summer league victory over the Bulls.
Mykhailiuk was impressive once again Sunday, as he continues to buck the trend with some solid shooting. In-efficiency tends to be a problem for many rookie guards although Mykhailiuk appears comfortable on the offensive end and is putting forth a solid case to make the final roster. The Lakers are guard heavy, however, and will have to make some tough decisions when it comes to finalizing their final 15. Look for Mykhailiuk to further his stock when the Lakers face the Knicks on Tuesday.
