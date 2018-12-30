Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Dazzles in G League outing
Mykhailiuk supplied 47 points (16-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), two assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 34 minutes Saturday in the G League's South Bay Lakers 119-114 win over the Northern Arizona Suns.
After playing only three total minutes at the NBA level in Los Angeles' last five games, Mykhailiuk was sent to the G League in search of playing time and certainly made the most of the deployment. He could be back with the parent club as soon as Sunday's game against the Kings, but this performance probably won't be enough to earn the rookie second-round pick a spot in the Lakers' rotation.
