Mykhailiuk will be traded to the Pistons on Wednesday along with a draft pick in exchange for Reggie Bullock, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The rookie has played in 38 games so far this season, averaging 3.2 points, 0.8 assists, 0.8 rebounds and 0.3 steals in just under 11 minutes per game. He will now join a Piston team where he will compete with a flurry of young wings in Bruce Brown, Luke Kennard and Khyri Thomas for minutes.