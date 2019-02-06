Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Heading to Detroit
Mykhailiuk will be traded to the Pistons on Wednesday along with a draft pick in exchange for Reggie Bullock, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The rookie has played in 38 games so far this season, averaging 3.2 points, 0.8 assists, 0.8 rebounds and 0.3 steals in just under 11 minutes per game. He will now join a Piston team where he will compete with a flurry of young wings in Bruce Brown, Luke Kennard and Khyri Thomas for minutes.
More News
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Plays 19 minutes in blowout•
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Dazzles in G League outing•
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Scores 12 points in 18 minutes•
-
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Another 20-plus point outing•
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Best game of preseason in win•
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Tallies 10 points to close out SL play•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...