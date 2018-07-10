Mykhailiuk and the Lakers agreed to terms Tuesday on a three-year, $4.6 million rookie contract, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.

A second-round pick out of Kansas, Mykhailiuk has impressed the Lakers in summer league and will now officially join the team on a rookie deal that includes a team option. Mykhailiuk will likely struggle to find consistent run at the NBA level in Year 1, but his size and shooting ability make him an intriguing long-term prospect.