Mykhailiuk logged 19 minutes off the bench Monday in the Lakers' 130-111 loss to the Warriors, finishing with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists.

For the fourth consecutive game, Mykhailiuk received minutes in the teens, but a 35 percent mark from the field during that stretch has limited the impact of the rookie's overall output. While injuries to LeBron James (groin), Lonzo Ball (ankle) and Rajon Rondo (hand) have opened up a rotation spot of late for Mykhailiuk, there's a good chance the second-round pick will soon see his path to minutes close up. Rondo is on track to play in the Lakers' next game Thursday against the Timberwolves, while James is in the day-to-day phase of his recovery and may only be a game or two away from suiting up again.