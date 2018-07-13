Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Plays well with new contract in hand
Mykhailiuk had 15 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 24 minutes during Thursday's 82-69 summer league victory over the Clippers.
Mykhailiuk needed just seven field-goal attempts to score his 15 points as the Lakers brushed aside the Clippers to keep their hopes of back-to-back summer league titles alive. After signing a three-year contract with the Lakers on Tuesday, Mykhailiuk is now locked in as a long-term Laker, however, he is going to struggle to see the court and offers very little in the way of fantasy impact.
