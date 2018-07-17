Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Pours in 31 in OT win
Mykhailiuk scored 31 points (12-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-2 Ft) while adding four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 112-109 double-overtime win over the Cavaliers in the summer league semi-final.
The 47th overall pick in this year's draft has formed a nearly unstoppable duo with Josh Hart in Vegas, carrying the Lakers all the way to Tuesday's final. Mykhailiuk could find it difficult to earn regular minutes in the NBA during the regular season with veterans like Lance Stephenson looking for court time on the wing, but he could emerge as a long-range threat on the second unit if he gets an opportunity.
