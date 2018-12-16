Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Scores 12 points in 18 minutes
Mykhailiuk managed 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, and one rebound in 18 minutes during Saturday's 128-100 win over the Hornets.
Mykhailiuk has earned double-digit minutes in five of the first seven December games, and he contributed career highs in scoring and assists in this one. It's also the second time in the last four games that Mykhailiuk has canned three three-pointers. The absence of Brandon Ingram (ankle), who is expected to miss at least the next two games, is providing Mykhailiuk an opportunity and he's making the most of it.
