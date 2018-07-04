Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Strong start to summer league
Mykhailiuk finished Tuesday's 89-74 summer league loss to the Heat with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 21 minutes.
Mykhailiuk's ability to shoot the ball earned him a selection in the second round of this year's draft and he's shown some consistency early on in summer league. Through two games, Mykhailiuk has combined to shoot 11-for-21 from the field for 27 points, giving the Lakers' squad a nice floor-spacing forward. As a second-round pick, Mykhailiuk has the upper-hand for a roster spot over most of the other summer league tryouts and if he continues to knock down shots at a high rate, the 6-foot-8 forward could parlay that into a regular roster spot, or at least a two-way contract.
