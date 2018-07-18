Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Tallies 10 points to close out SL play
Mykhailiuk generated 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during the Lakers' 91-73 loss to the Trail Blazers in the Las Vegas Summer League championship game Tuesday.
Although he closed out summer league play in modest fashion relative to his other efforts, Mykailiuk still set the stage for a strong training camp and preseason with a sensational body of work overall in Las Vegas. The rookie finished with averages of 16.6 points (on 48.0 percent shooting), 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 24.7 minutes over seven games, displaying a deft shooting touch from all over the court in nearly every contest. He'll look to continue making an equally strong impression this fall in an attempt to secure a steady second-unit backcourt role during his first NBA campaign.
More News
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Pours in 31 in OT win•
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Another strong shooting effort Sunday•
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Plays well with new contract in hand•
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Inks rookie deal with Lakers•
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Continues impressive play Sunday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...