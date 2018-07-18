Mykhailiuk generated 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during the Lakers' 91-73 loss to the Trail Blazers in the Las Vegas Summer League championship game Tuesday.

Although he closed out summer league play in modest fashion relative to his other efforts, Mykailiuk still set the stage for a strong training camp and preseason with a sensational body of work overall in Las Vegas. The rookie finished with averages of 16.6 points (on 48.0 percent shooting), 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 24.7 minutes over seven games, displaying a deft shooting touch from all over the court in nearly every contest. He'll look to continue making an equally strong impression this fall in an attempt to secure a steady second-unit backcourt role during his first NBA campaign.