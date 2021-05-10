Horton-Tucker (calf) is active for Sunday's game against Phoenix, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Horton-Tucker was a game-time call Sunday after he missed the last two games due to a strained calf. Across his last five appearances, Horton-Tucker has averaged 8.0 points and 3.6 assists in 18.4 minutes per game.
