Horton-Tucker had 17 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four steals and three assists assist in a 120-102 win Sunday against the Rockets.

Horton-Tucker was not the Laker bench's main shooter Sunday night but made up for it with great efficiency similar to what he produced this preseason. He also served as a pest on defense, stifling Houston's perimeter shooters when they were most vulnerable. The tallies for both categories marked his career highs in both assists and steals.