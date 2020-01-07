Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Called up to parent club
Horton-Tucker was recalled by the Lakers on Monday.
Horton-Tucker will be available for Tuesday's matchup with the Knicks, though he hasn't seen much NBA action this year. He's logged just five minutes all season.
