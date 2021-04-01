Horton-Tucker recorded three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist but six turnovers in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 loss to the Bucks.

Wednesday's performance was rough for Horton-Tucker, who made just one shot from the field and handed over a career-high six turnovers. He's been inconsistent all season, but Wednesday was a new low for the second-year player out of Iowa State. In March, he averaged 10.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 21.7 minutes.