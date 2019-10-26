Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Cleared for practice
Horton-Tucker (foot) has been cleared to return to practice, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Horton-Tucker hasn't seen any game action this season due to a foot issue, though it's good news that he's been given the green light to practice. A timetable for his return remains unknown, however.
More News
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Misses season opener•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Listed out for Friday•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Yet to make preseason debut•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Remains sidelined•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Won't play Saturday•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Nursing foot injury•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.