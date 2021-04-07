Horton-Tucker tallied 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 110-101 win over the Raptors.

Horton-Tucker has generally been up-and-down this season, but he's found consistency over the past three games. During this stretch, he's scored at least 15 points in each game while making more than half his attempts from the field. Until LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) return, Horton-Tucker will continue being a focus of the Lakers' offense.