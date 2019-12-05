Horton-Tucker tallied eight points (4-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals during Wednesday's win over Grand Rapids.

The young 19-year-old showcased an all-around night on the court to help boost South Bay to its third consecutive victory. Horton-Tucker has played in all nine games for the Lakers in his debut season, averaging 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 25.1 minutes.