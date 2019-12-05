Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Continues to contribute
Horton-Tucker tallied eight points (4-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals during Wednesday's win over Grand Rapids.
The young 19-year-old showcased an all-around night on the court to help boost South Bay to its third consecutive victory. Horton-Tucker has played in all nine games for the Lakers in his debut season, averaging 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 25.1 minutes.
More News
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Over foot injury•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Remains unavailable•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Doesn't play in blowout•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Cleared for practice•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Misses season opener•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.