Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Continues to heat up
Horton-Tucker tallied 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, three steals and a rebound during Saturday's loss to the Legends.
Despite causing five turnovers, Horton-Tucker turned up the heat once again for South Bay. The 19-year-old rookie, who has seen just five minutes of NBA action this season, has been lighting up the G League as of late. Over the last three games, Horton-Tucker has registered 71 points while shooting 27-for-51 (52.9 percent) from the field and 10-for-25 (40 percent) from beyond the arc.
