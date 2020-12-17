Horton-Tucker recorded 24 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block during Wednesday's win at Phoenix.
The sophomore was pivotal yet again to help Los Angeles earn its third consecutive preseason victory. Horton-Tucker has shined by averaging 23.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals through three games. He will have one more chance with a game at Phoenix on Friday before the regular season begins.
