Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Debuts in garbage time
Horton-Tucker played two minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 142-125 win over the Timberwolves, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist.
The rookie second-round pick was summoned from the bench in garbage time to make his NBA debut. The Lakers were without Rajon Rondo (hamstring) and Avery Bradley (lower leg) for the game, so once either player is cleared to suit up again, Horton-Tucker will be a prime candidate to return to the team's inactive list.
