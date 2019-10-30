Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Doesn't play in blowout
Horton-Tucker (foot) didn't see the floor Tuesday in the Lakers' 120-91 win over the Grizzlies.
Horton-Tucker was active for the contest after being listed as questionable heading into the day, but the Lakers' decision not to play him in the blowout victory suggests he hasn't completely moved past the stress reaction in his right foot. Once he's deemed fully healthy, the rookie may end up seeing the majority of his playing time with the G League's South Bay Lakers this season.
