Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Double-doubles in loss
Horton-Tucker scored 20 points (10-25 FG, 0-6 3Pt) to go with 10 rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals during Saturday's loss to Rio Grande Valley.
The 19-year-old fought to secure his third double-double of the season, extending his double-figure scoring streak to five. His recent success on the court led him to see a team-high 38 minutes of action against the Vipers. His G League season averages are up to 16.2 points and six rebounds per game.
More News
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Flirts with double-double•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Continues to heat up•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Called up to parent club•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Logs 20 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Drops 35 points in win•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...