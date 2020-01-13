Horton-Tucker scored 20 points (10-25 FG, 0-6 3Pt) to go with 10 rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals during Saturday's loss to Rio Grande Valley.

The 19-year-old fought to secure his third double-double of the season, extending his double-figure scoring streak to five. His recent success on the court led him to see a team-high 38 minutes of action against the Vipers. His G League season averages are up to 16.2 points and six rebounds per game.