Horton-Tucker mustered 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and an assist across 16 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss to the Suns.

Horton-Tucker might have logged just 16 minutes off the bench, but he made the most of his opportunity -- especially after he had logged a combined 13 minutes so far in the playoffs while being absent in both Game 3 and Game 4. The former Iowa State standout shouldn't see heavy minutes given what's at stake for the Lakers in Game 6 on Thursday.