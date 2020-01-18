Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Drops 31 points
Horton-Tucker posted 31 points (13-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and four steals during Tuesday's loss to Oklahoma City.
Horton-Tucker paced South Bay with 31 points as the Lakers dropped their sixth straight. The rookie sank a season-high 13 field goals along with a season-high tying four steals in the effort.
