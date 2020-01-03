Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Drops 35 points in win
Horton-Tucker posted 35 points (12-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block during Tuesday's win over Texas.
It was a career-night in both points (35) and assists (10) for the 19-year-old, who led South Bay to its best offensive game of the year. The double-double was his second of the season.
