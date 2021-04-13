Horton-Tucker will start Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

With Markieff Morris (ankle) ruled out, Horton-Tucker will move back into the lineup for his second start in the last three games. He finished Saturday's win over Brooklyn with 14 points, 11 assists and three steals before posting 10 points, three rebounds and two assists in Monday's loss to the Knicks.