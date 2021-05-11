Horton-Tucker (calf) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Horton-Tucker logged 21 minutes in his return Sunday against the Suns, and while he's on the injury report again for Tuesday's clash, the expectation is that he'll be ready to take the floor.
