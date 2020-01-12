Horton-Tucker logged 23 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals during Wednesday's loss to Iowa.

Horton-Tucker came out hot for South Bay once again, but unfortunately the Lakers dropped their third straight. The rookie has now reached double figures in scoring on 14 occasions this season, bringing his season average to 16 points per game.