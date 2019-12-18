Horton-Tucker tallied 33 points (12-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and four steals in 34 minutes Tuesday for the G League's South Bay Lakers in the club's 142-134 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Since Horton-Tucker hasn't been able to find a spot in the NBA rotation this season, he'll likely continue to see his most extensive run at South Bay this season. The rookie second-round pick has only hit 35.8 percent of his attempts from the field and 27.3 percent from three-point range through his first 13 games in the G League, but he looks like he's beginning to hit his stride offensively. Over the past two games, Horton-Tucker has poured in 52 points on 20-for-42 (47.6 percent) shooting from the field and 6-for-15 (40 percent) shooting from distance.