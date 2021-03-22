Horton-Tucker had 17 points (6-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in Sunday's loss to the Suns.

The game was pretty much over to before it started after the Lakers lost LeBron James (ankle) during Saturday's loss to Atlanta. Playing without three starters, the Lakers managed only 94 points for the second straight game, as Kyle Kuzma and Dennis Schroder failed to carry the offense against one of the best defensive teams in the league. Horton-Tucker saw 28 minutes of action off the bench, and while he's been inconsistent, he's a name to monitor over the next few weeks while James, and Anthony Davis (calf), sit out. The second-year guard had some monster games during the preseason, so the potential is there for a mini-breakout while he sees increased minutes.