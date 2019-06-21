The Lakers selected Horton-Tucker with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Lakers swung a deal with Orlando to move up and grab Horton-Tucker, a rangy guard out of Iowa State. Horton-Tucker stands 6-4, but he has a wingspan of more than seven-feet, which should bode well for his defensive potential at the next level. The Chicago native averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals as a freshman at Iowa State.

