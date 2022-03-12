Horton-Tucker (ankle) is available for Friday's matchup with the Wizards, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Horton-Tucker drew a questionable designation ahead of the contest due to an ankle issue. He will ultimately play through it and figures to see his usual workload, barring any setbacks.
