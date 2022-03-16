Horton-Tucker (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Horton-Tucker was listed as probable for Wednesday's game due to a sprained left ankle, so it's no surprise that he'll be available off the bench against Minnesota. He's averaging 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 26.0 minutes per game this season.
More News
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Likely available Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Produces 20 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Available vs. Toronto•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Probable Monday•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Questionable at Phoenix•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Delivers off bench•