Horton-Tucker has played at least 19 minutes in each of the Lakers' last five games.

The second-year guard's role has fluctuated throughout the Lakers' first 25 games, and he even picked up three DNP-CDs during the month of January. However, he's returned to the rotation over the last two weeks and is averaging 22.4 minutes off the bench in his last five appearances. Horton-Tucker matched his season-high with 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3PT) against the Nuggets on Thursday, and he followed up with 10 points in Saturday's double-overtime win over Detroit. Against the Thunder on Monday, Horton-Tucker finished with eight points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. He's still not playing quite enough to warrant fantasy attention in most season-long leagues, but the Iowa State product is a very appealing hold in dynasty formats.