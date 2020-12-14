Horton-Tucker finished with 33 points (11-17 FG, 4-5 3PT, 7-9 FT) 10 rebounds, four steals and four assists in Sunday's preseason win over the Clippers.

After going for 19 points, nine boards, four assists and three steals in Friday's exhibition opener, Horton-Tucker followed up with an even better showing Sunday night. The second-year Iowa State product rarely saw the floor as a rookie, but he made a few cameos during the Orlando bubble and has drawn rave reviews from teammates. On a deep and talented Lakers' roster, the 20-year-old will have trouble carving out a role, but if he continues to display this level of two-way ability, it'll be difficult for Frank Vogel to justify keeping him out of the rotation.