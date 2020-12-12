Horton-Tucker finished with 19 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 87-81 win over the Clippers.

Horton-Tucker was one of three Lakers that surpassed the 30-minute mark in this game -- with Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma being the others -- and undoubtedly made an impact, pacing the team in scoring and finishing just one rebound shy off a double-double. He's not expected to post anything close to these numbers once the regular season begins, but a strong showing in preseason might help Horton-Tucker in securing a role off the bench once the 2020-21 campaign begins.