Horton-Tucker has been a part of the Lakers' regular rotation to begin the season.

After a stellar preseason showing, we knew it would be difficult for Frank Vogel to keep the second-year wing out of the rotation. Through six games, he's managed to find 14.5 minutes per contest for the Iowa State product, who played a season-high 24 minutes in Sunday night's win in Memphis. Horton-Tucker isn't on the fantasy radar just yet, but he's a name to monitor in DFS contests on nights when LeBron James -- or other Lakers regulars -- sit out. Thinking more long-term, Horton-Tucker is an appealing hold in dynasty formats.