Horton-Tucker will start Thursday's game against the Kings, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
The Lakers will rest or limit a number of their regulars in the seeding game finale, so Horton-Tucker will have an opportunity to start on the wing. The rookie has worked his way into the rotation of late, averaging 13.7 minutes off the bench over his last three contests.
