Horton-Tucker tallied 19 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals across 27 minutes in a loss to Boston on Thursday.

The injury-ravaged Lakers needed a boost after falling to a 27-point fourth-quarter deficit, and Horton-Tucker came to the rescue, leading the team on a 24-2 run to nearly pull off a stunning comeback. Despite his team falling short, Horton-Tucker made a big impact in the box score, leading the Lakers with 19 points and contributing as a rebounder, passer and defender as well. The sophomore's performance can be hard to predict due to fluctuating minutes and inconsistency, but Horton-Tucker has begun to find a groove over his past seven games, averaging 13.9 points, 4.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals over that stretch.