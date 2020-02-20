Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Leads with 27 points
Horton-Tucker scored 27 points (11-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT) to go with five rebounds and a steal during Wednesday's win against Texas.
Horton-Tucker powered the Lakers to their third straight and largest win of the season by pouring in a team-high 27 points. The rookie scored ten points in the third quarter alone, capping off yet another stellar performance.
