Horton-Tucker scored 27 points (11-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT) to go with five rebounds and a steal during Wednesday's win against Texas.

Horton-Tucker powered the Lakers to their third straight and largest win of the season by pouring in a team-high 27 points. The rookie scored ten points in the third quarter alone, capping off yet another stellar performance.