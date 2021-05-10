Horton-Tucker (calf) returned from a two-game absence in Sunday's 123-110 win over the Suns, finishing with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes.

Even though plenty of minutes were up for grabs at guard and forward with LeBron James (ankle), Kyle Kuzma (back) and Dennis Schroder (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) sidelined, Horton-Tucker wasn't able to do much with his extra opportunities in his return. James and Kuzma could both be back in action Tuesday against the Knicks, in which case Horton-Tucker's playing time may plunge below the 20-minute mark.