Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Listed out for Friday
Horton-Tucker (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Warriors.
Horton-Tucker will miss the entire preseason due to a right foot injury. There's a chance he could find himself in the G League to start the regular season after failing to prove he deserves a roster spot.
