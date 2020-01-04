Horton-Tucker scored 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists, a pair of blocks and two steals during Thursday's loss to Sioux Falls.

Horton-Tucker stayed hot with a team-high tying 20 points, but unfortunately, South Bay still came up short. The 19-year-old rookie is averaging 15.6 points and 5.9 rebounds this season.