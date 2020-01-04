Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Logs 20 points in loss
Horton-Tucker scored 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists, a pair of blocks and two steals during Thursday's loss to Sioux Falls.
Horton-Tucker stayed hot with a team-high tying 20 points, but unfortunately, South Bay still came up short. The 19-year-old rookie is averaging 15.6 points and 5.9 rebounds this season.
More News
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Drops 35 points in win•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Posts 19 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Debuts in garbage time•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Continues to contribute•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Over foot injury•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.