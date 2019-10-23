Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Misses season opener
Horton-Tucker (foot) wasn't active Tuesday in the Lakers' 112-102 loss to the Clippers in the season opener.
A second-round rookie out of Iowa State, Horton-Tucker missed all of training camp and the preseason while recovering from a stress reaction in his right foot. The Lakers haven't provided a clear timeline for him to make his NBA debut, but at this stage, it's fair to expect Horton-Tucker's absence to extend into November. Once healthy, Horton-Tucker should see most of his action this season with the G League's South Bay Lakers.
More News
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Listed out for Friday•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Yet to make preseason debut•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Remains sidelined•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Won't play Saturday•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Nursing foot injury•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Signs deal with Lakers•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...