Horton-Tucker (foot) wasn't active Tuesday in the Lakers' 112-102 loss to the Clippers in the season opener.

A second-round rookie out of Iowa State, Horton-Tucker missed all of training camp and the preseason while recovering from a stress reaction in his right foot. The Lakers haven't provided a clear timeline for him to make his NBA debut, but at this stage, it's fair to expect Horton-Tucker's absence to extend into November. Once healthy, Horton-Tucker should see most of his action this season with the G League's South Bay Lakers.