Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Nursing foot injury
Horton-Tucker is receiving treatment for a stress reaction in his right foot, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Horton-Tucker suffered the injury prior to summer league, and he's set to be re-evaluated when the team returns from China. An update on his status should emerge shortly after.
